Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson top Hall of Fame candidates

"The coaches ... they had so much trust in Peyton to get things right and he always did."

Woodson, a cornerback for his first 14 pro seasons, then reinvented himself as a safety. He lost a Super Bowl with the Raiders, won one with the Packers, and was the 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year, then the 2009 Defensive Player of the Year.

"That would mean job well done," Woodson told SiriusXM NFL Radio about possibly making the hall. "If you've ever done something and only needed to hear well done. Going out and playing the game I loved for so many years and giving it everything I had, you have to go through a lot. But each time I went out and gave it everything I had no matter what the outcome. If I hear that, it will mean job well done and that is all I need.

"I just wanted to be a great football player. I wanted to win championships, and I was able to accomplish a lot and had a lot of fun along the way. The game of football is like life and how do you bounce back and I feel like I bounced back every time."

The other first-year eligibles under consideration for the August enshrinements are former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson, and sack master Jared Allen, who played for four teams.