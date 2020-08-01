PGA Championship now glory's 1st shot, with no fans allowed

Koepka has struggled with a knee injury and hasn't seriously contended anywhere in close to a year. He also has history against him. Only six players have won the same major three straight times, not since Peter Thomson at the British Open from 1954 to 1956.

Woods hasn't hardly played. He knows Harding Park as well as anyone, having won a World Golf Championship in 2005 in a playoff over John Daly, and going 5-0 in the Presidents Cup in 2009. His Masters victory last year — 16 months later, he's still the defending Masters champion — capped one of the great comebacks in sport.

But that surgically repaired back and his age is restricting how much he plays. Woods has played only three tournaments this year, and he goes into the PGA Championship having played once — a tie for 40th at the Memorial — in six months.

"It was good to get the feel and flow of competing again," Woods said at the Memorial, and then he took two weeks off.

As for Spieth, this is his fourth crack at the career Grand Slam, and each year the odds get longer. He hasn't won anywhere since getting the third leg of the Grand Slam at the British Open three summers ago. But he's never come into a PGA Championship with less attention. Some of that is his play. Some of that is the distractions of playing amid a pandemic.