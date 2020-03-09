PGA Tour's new media deal aims for larger audience

"We feel confident our platforms reach a broad range of sports fans on a regular basis," said Russell Wolff, executive vice president and general manager of ESPN+. "We're quite excited about the expanded golf offering. ... It's a place golf fans are going to want to spend time."

The tour will continue to produce "PGA Tour Live."

As part of the contract, the PGA Tour takes over the television compound at tournaments instead of it being the responsibility of the host network for the week. The host network still calls the shots in producing live golf. The arrangement allows for the tour to better aggregate and distribute content for all its platforms.

The objective is more content. That starts this week at The Players Championship, where fans will have access to watch every player and every shot over four days, a first-of-its-kind production for golf.

"Right now, if we have 30,000 shots hit a week, we're only capturing 30% of those shots," said Rick Anderson, the tour's executive vice president of global media. "If you're capturing 100% you have so much more content. That's what people will feel. Linear television might be the same. But there's a ton more opportunity for the artists (network producers) to make great shows."