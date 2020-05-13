PGA Tour's return includes constant testing, limited access

Everyone on site will have thermal readings and a health questionnaire daily.

"We're not going to play if we can't do it in a safe and healthy environmental for all our constituents," said Tyler Dennis, the tour's chief of operations.

And the tournament won't shut down if someone tests positive. Such a player would have to withdraw immediately and self-isolate for at least 10 days, provided there are no subsequent symptoms and he gets two negative test results 24 hours part.

"That was the No. 1 concern," said Russell Knox, who serves on the Player Advisory Council. "Nobody wants to go through that in a hotel. You're going to be away from your family and someone will knock on the door every few hours with food."

He also said that was a key message from Commissioner Jay Monahan: Risks remain and everyone has to sacrifice something from what had been a comfort-driven lifestyle.

The tour said it would provide a stipend to pay for costs associated with anyone having to self-isolate. The tour also is providing masks for whoever wants them and will cover the costs of all testing each week, whether it's the RT-PCR nasal swab test or thermal screening. Each tournament picks up the tab for hand sanitizer stations and a hygiene plan on site.