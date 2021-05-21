Phil being Phil: Mickelson shares lead in PGA Championship

"It's fun in a kind of a sick way," Ian Poulter said. He was 6 under through 12 holes, the best start of the week, when he noticed a video board behind the 13th green that posted his score and suggested he was in range of the course record.

It's a wonder Poulter's eyes didn't pop out of his head.

"I just started laughing to myself like, 'Who in the world would write that and put that on a board with that last five holes to play?'" Poulter said.

He bogeyed four of his last six, which feature the four hardest holes on the course, for a 70.

"It's not very enjoyable out there because it's so hard, and every hole is a disaster waiting to happen," British Open champion Shane Lowry said. "So it's very stressful and there's a lot of anxiety and a lot of nerves and a lot of tension out there, but you just have to get on with it and try and hit the best shots you can, and that's all I've been doing."

Lowry managed a 71, including a par save on the par-5 16th when he hit his drive so far right it was on the beach.