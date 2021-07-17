STALLONE, Philomena "Phyl" (Colella), of Auburn, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. A calling hour will be held this Tuesday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. with her Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. all in Sacred Heart Church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Saint Jude‘s children’s hospital. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Philomena 'Phyl’ (Colella) Stallone
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Auburn man is facing a felony driving while intoxicated charge after falling out of a mail truck he was driving on Saturday in Seneca Falls.
- Updated
Emergency crews called two ambulances for assistance after a vehicle ran into a tree near the border of the towns of Scipio and Springport Wednesday.
- Updated
An Auburn man was arrested late Thursday night after police said he stabbed another man in the chest.
- Updated
Lt. James Slayton will be the next chief of the Auburn Police Department.
- Updated
An Auburn woman was airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash in Yates County on Saturday.
- Updated
Chick-fil-A is part of the state Thruway Authority's $450 million plan to update its 27 rest stops, but some lawmakers think the agency should…
- Updated
AUBURN — Bishop Salvatore Matano came to St. Francis of Assisi Church on Tuesday evening to listen to the Catholic parishioners of the city ab…
- Updated
AUBURN — Out with the pandemic and in with the pans.
- Updated
SCIPIO — Everything appeared normal at Casowasco Camp & Retreat Center on Owasco Lake. Children were playing sports or preparing to swim. …
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions: