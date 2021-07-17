 Skip to main content
Philomena 'Phyl’ (Colella) Stallone

STALLONE, Philomena "Phyl" (Colella), of Auburn, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. A calling hour will be held this Tuesday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. with her Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. all in Sacred Heart Church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Saint Jude‘s children’s hospital. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

