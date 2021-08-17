Pick Six: Helton, Harbaugh heading into pivotal seasons

CLAY HELTON, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Might as well start in Los Angeles, where Helton is remarkably entering his seventh season as Trojans coach. Helton's status has seemingly been tenuous for the last three seasons. His 45-23 record is good, but USC wants great and has invested in assistant coaches and staff to support the well-respected head coach. With only two more seasons left on his contract and a buyout that figures to be around $10 million, Helton is likely to have a high bar to clear in 2021 for No. 16 USC to keep him.

JIM HARBAUGH, MICHIGAN

Harbaugh took a big pay cut after Michigan went 2-4 last season. The former Michigan quarterback has not delivered success at the level expected when he returned to Ann Arbor. But not until last season did it look as if the program was regressing. Harbaugh will get another season with a revamped coaching staff to show he can change the trajectory, but incremental improvements in year seven might not be enough to get him to year eight.

Michigan and USC coming open at the same time could make for one wild coaching carousel, especially if Matt Campbell has another big season at Iowa State and becomes a top target.

JUSTIN FUENTE, VIRGINIA TECH