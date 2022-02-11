Piper was abandoned as a younger pup. She is learning manners...she's VERY SMART and a quick learner. She needs a... View on PetFinder
Auburn police said illegal products were found by officers executing a search warrant Monday afternoon at a smoke shop in the city.
Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci is accusing Gov. Kathy Hochul's office and the local Democratic Party of a "ba…
The work of firefighters and a functioning sprinkler system kept an overnight fire at a downtown Auburn automotive repair shop from causing st…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A new dog grooming business has opened in Fingerlakes Mall, and its owners know a thing or two about making things look orderly.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
Vaccination and positivity rates aren't the only statistics that tell the story of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seymour Library in Auburn will be closed Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, as it prepares to open its Richard S. and Jeanne Z. Dunn Fa…
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
