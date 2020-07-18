Pitching puzzle: Teams not sure what to expect from starters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SAN FRANCISCO — Months ago, before going into quarantine back home in the Dominican Republic, Johnny Cueto took pride in being picked to start for the San Francisco Giants on opening day.

Cueto is still lined up for the first game, on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium, when the coronavirus-delayed season begins.

After that, no telling when he'll get the ball next. The animated right-hander knows that in an atypical year almost anything could happen — shortened rotations, openers, a creative mix.

"Of course I'm open to it," Cueto said. "This season's going to be short, and we're getting ready for that."

Even if managers and pitchers think they have a pretty good idea how ready they are, it probably won't be clear until pitches get thrown considering the pandemic interrupted spring training in March, right when arms were getting built up for the long haul.

"The pitching at the start of this is going to be a puzzle that none of us have ever faced," Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "I can't tell you what's going to happen necessarily. I know we're going to need all hands on deck and that's going to make it look a little different. Even just the concept of thinking there are five starters and they do this and then the relievers do that."