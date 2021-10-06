Pitt's Pickett emerging in ACC's next wave of NFL-ready QBs

Howell has had an uneven season. He was sacked a combined 14 times in road losses at Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

Virginia Tech opened the season by sacking Howell six times and forcing him into the first three-interception game of his career in a 17-10 Hokies win.

Then, after the Tar Heels offense rolled in a 59-point output in a win against Virginia, Georgia Tech sacked Howell eight times. He lost three fumbles in the 45-22 loss to the Yellow Jackets.

North Carolina lost receivers Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown and running backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter in this year's NFL draft, so perhaps some decline in Howell's production may have been expected.

Howell is still passing for almost 300 yards per game. He said he's working to get the ball to young receiver Josh Downs.

"I think for us this year, obviously, we want to get Josh the ball as much as possible from the type of player he is," Howell said Tuesday. "I think we can do still do some more stuff to try to get these outside guys involved as well."