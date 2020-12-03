Plan B as in BYU: Cougars face Chanticleers on short notice

Word came to Coastal Carolina on Wednesday that the most significant home game in the history of the program was in serious jeopardy.

The 14th-ranked Chanticleers were scheduled to face No. 25 Liberty on Saturday in an unexpected Top-25 matchup that persuaded ESPN to send "College GameDay" to Conway, South Carolina, for the first time.

But COVID-19 had crept into the Liberty program. Coastal Carolina needed a Plan B — as in BYU. Coach Kalani Sitake's eighth-ranked Cougars have been primed to pounce on short notice if the opportunity arose to bolster their chances to reach a major bowl.

"Last week I said: 'Kalani, it's kind of like when there's a married couple about ready to have a baby and you have your bag packs by the door, that's how it's going to be maybe,'" BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said. "You might have to pick up your bag and go."

With ESPN and the Sun Belt Conference's assistance, Coastal Carolina and BYU finalized a deal Thursday morning to play a football game about 56 hours later.

The upstart Chanticleers (9-0) and barnstorming Cougars (9-0) meet Saturday in maybe the most intriguing game of the college football weekend, one that could position the winner for a multimillion-dollar postseason payday.