Play ball? Experts send mixed signals on MLB 60-game season

The field of play — even the batter's box — should be fairly safe, except perhaps for the catcher and plate umpire. Adalja also said the baseball itself shouldn't be an issue, since surface-based transmission is less common.

"The risk of onward transmission to teammates is going to be very low," Hamer said.

Adalja and Hamer are hopeful about MLB's protocols, noting that exposure can be limited on socially distanced chartered flights, in hotels and at spacious ballparks without fans.

"The risk of aerosol transmission on a plane is pretty much limited to the row you're in and maybe a row ahead and a row behind," Hamer said.

"I do think that they do provide substantial benefit and decrease the risk of transmission," Adalja said of baseball's off-field protocols. "But it's not going to be ironclad."

Binney is more concerned. He thinks bubble systems like those used by the NBA and NHL are a worthwhile gamble, but he's worried that MLB's protocols will be inadequate in virus-stricken areas like Florida and Texas.

"That can all stop a few cases, and maybe even a moderate number of cases," he said of MLB's plans. "But if you're getting cases from the community left and right, I have some concerns about its ability to withstand that."