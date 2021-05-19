Play-in games conjure tourney feel for NBA coaches, players

Stevens has been through survive-and-advance tournaments with great success: He took Butler to the NCAA championship game in 2010 and 2011. This isn't exactly like those college-coaching days but close enough for him to draw a parallel.

"It's a little bit like the NCAA Tournament from the standpoint of quick turnaround," Stevens said before his Celtics secured the seventh seed with a 118-100 victory over the Washington Wizards. "We haven't been in this situation much."

Kerr is approaching these play-in games like one-game playoffs, much like a wild card or deciding game in the baseball postseason. That makes playing the newly crowned scoring champ every second possible — not something he would do during the regular season.

"It's an option now because we're in the thick of it and every game is crucial," Kerr said. "But that's about the limit, I would hesitate to play him much more than that. He has so much on his shoulders. It's not easy playing for 40 minutes the way he plays especially."

James might still be mad about the NBA's new postseason play-in format, yet he and the defending NBA champs are in the middle of one of the biggest showdowns Wednesday night.