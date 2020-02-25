Player reps, NFL negotiators meet to discuss labor differences

Owners have offered, among other things, two more roster spots, which some players believe isn't enough, and a reduction of the preseason from four games to three.

Players also would have significantly fewer requirements in the offseason and in training camp.

This agreement, which would run through the 2030 season, also includes a boost in payment of overall revenues to the players. The amounts would depend on whether the season is 16 or 17 games.

There are also provisions for improving pensions for former players.

Expansion of the playoffs by one team in each conference is not a bargaining issue, but the owners would prefer player approval of a new CBA before instituting it. Still, that could occur for the upcoming season; the NFL has discussed a 14-team postseason field for years, and Commissioner Roger Goodell as far back as 2014 spoke of it happening.

Other items in the deal the owners approved include:

—A cap on the number of international games and that there would not be a full week of such contests. More likely is a continued mix of games in England (and other European sites) and Mexico. Most team schedules will have nine home games and eight road games in alternating years.