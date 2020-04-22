Players, agents happy NFL Draft wasn't canceled

“Health and safety way supersedes all that but we can keep things moving virtually and in a healthy and safe way,” she said. “It protects tons of jobs. The optics look bad, but it’s not just fun for some of us, it’s our livelihood, too. A lot of people are unemployed because the draft is happening and if we can keep things on track, we should. And on the other side of that, it’s something that people are going to be able to watch. It’s sports and it will lift spirits and give people something to look forward to.”