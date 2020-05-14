Players ask MLB for slew of financial documents

"If I'm going to have to trust my salary to Rob Manfred marketing the game to make more money for the game, I am out on that," Bauer said. "Let me market the game and we'll all make more money."

Teams made a presentation to the union Tuesday that included a dire financial forecast but no formal proposal.

Management fears even more financial difficulty if regular-season games are played, causing players to be paid their salaries, and the postseason is canceled because of a second wave of the new coronavirus. Players do not draw salaries during the postseason, when MLB receives the largest portion of its national broadcasting revenue.

Players are waiting to received detailed medical and testing protocols from MLB. Not willing to risk becoming ill, Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Blake Snell said he would not take the mound this year if his pay is cut further.

"I'm not splitting no revenue. I want all mine," the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner said on a Twitch stream Wednesday. "Bro, y'all got to understand, too, because y'all going to be like: 'Bro, play for the love of the game. Man, what's wrong with you, bro? Money should not be a thing.' Bro, I'm risking my life. What do you mean, 'It should not be a thing?' It 100% should be a thing."