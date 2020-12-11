Playing amid pandemic tests basketball teams' adaptability

Sacramento State has a game at Cal Poly scheduled for Dec. 21, two days after the Hornets host UC Davis. Cal Poly has the same COVID-19 testing standards, so it should be easy for the Hornets to pull off.

It's not, like nearly everything that comes with trying to play college basketball in a pandemic.

Sac State's coaches and players need to have a test before they can play the Mustangs, so after travelling south, they'll have to do it early on game day. Cal Poly has an on-campus testing site, but there's no guarantee results will come back before the 2 p.m. tipoff.

So while trying to prepare for a game the day after a long bus ride, the Hornets will also be keeping an ear out for the all-clear call.

"If the results come back early, maybe we'll play at 1. If the results come back late, maybe we'll play at 3," Sac State coach Brain Katz said. "It's just the unpredictability of everything we have to go through. It's understandable, but it does take a toll."

Trying to play a college basketball season during a pandemic has not been easy. Games were canceled, programs shut down due to positive tests and replacement games were hastily scheduled — even before the start of the season on Nov. 25.