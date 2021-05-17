Playoff format could help end Canada's Stanley Cup drought

Toronto isn't the only scene of some crash-course learning. Edmonton and Winnipeg each got bounced from the playoff bubble in the qualifying round last summer.

"This team's in a different spot than we were even a year ago," Oilers goaltender Mike Smith said. "But saying that, it's playoff hockey. Winnipeg's a great team. They're not in the playoffs by accident, so it's going to be a dogfight and anything can happen."

McDavid's response as Oilers captain was to post a league-best 105 points in 56 games. The Jets' best — only? — chance of advancing is containing McDavid and reigning MVP Leon Draisaitl.

"I'm definitely very excited for the opportunity and excited for the challenge, and I know those guys are, as well," Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele said. "It's fun to play against the best. Both those guys prove day in and day out how they're the best players in the world, and you have to be at your best every single shift against them or they're going to make you pay."

The same goes for Matthews against Montreal, which is expected to get starting goalie Carey Price back from a concussion. Price is aware of what Matthews can do, but he is also capable of being the X-factor for the Canadiens to spring an upset.