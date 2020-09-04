Playoffs move on without any pomp or circumstance

The first races were at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, in front of empty grandstands and under a protocol that allows only essential personnel into the infield. Owners can't even visit their race cars and NASCAR's top leadership doesn't enter the infield.

NASCAR returns to Darlington on Sunday for the playoff opener, the infield still locked down but up to 8,000 spectators will be allowed to attend. Darlington joins Bristol in Tennessee, Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, Texas Motor Speedway and the championship finale at Phoenix as venues allowing limited spectators during the next 10 weeks.

Las Vegas, Charlotte, Kansas and Martinsville, Virginia are awaiting state approval; next week's race in Richmond, Virginia, will be without fans.

Top-seeded Kevin Harvick won at Darlington in the series' return to racing and promptly noted the silence in his celebration. He's won seven times since racing resumed and is unequivocal that the emptiness has an effect. Drivers feed off the fan reaction, some even use it as a motivator, and the emptiness has been a drag.

But he is also pragmatic and recognizes the enormous undertaking NASCAR made to get back on schedule with Sunday's playoffs beginning on time.