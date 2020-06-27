Pocono twin bill loses luster without fans

Not anymore. The big news at the track Friday -- certainly not in the sport where Bubba Wallace continues to dominate national headlines -- was the opening of the regenerative organic farm Pocono Organics.

"We had something amazing going but things change," Pocono CEO Nick Igdalsky said. "We've got to change course and adapt. That's what we're doing. It's bittersweet. It's really bitter that we can't have fans here. This was going to be one of the most spectacular events we've had in decades."

Talladega Superspeedway was allowed up to 5,000 fans for its race weekend and only 1,000 of them, mostly military members and their guests, were allowed two weeks ago at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Pocono sits in Monroe County which has entered Pennsylvania's green designation. The green phase limits public gatherings to 250 people. But Gov. Tom Wolf's guidance to professional sports mandates no spectators, even in green.

"Honestly, to me, it's full house or nothing," Igdalsky said. "We want to see that. That's what makes us happy."

Igdalsky declined to address specific projected attendance numbers but said the track had seen 30% growth in sales.