Podlesny's FG lifts Georgia past Cincinnati in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — Jack Podlesny kicked a 53-yard field goal with three seconds remaining, and No. 11 Georgia handed No. 6 Cincinnati its only loss of the season with a dramatic 24-21 victory in the Peach Bowl on Friday.
Georgia trailed 21-10 in the fourth quarter, but its defense clamped down on Desmond Ridder and Cincinnati and JT Daniels helped rally the Bulldogs with his arm. Daniels finished with 392 yards passing.
Podlesny's third field goal was his longest of the season and gave Georgia a 22-21 lead. Azeez Ojulari sacked Ridder for a safety on the final play. It was Ojulari's third sack. Georgia tied a school record with eight sacks.
Ridder completed 24 of 37 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Jerome Ford added a career-long 79-yard touchdown run early in the second half but it wasn't enough for the Bearcats.
Cincinnati (9-1, No. 8 CFP) was motivated to use the Peach Bowl to gain national respect. Coach Luke Fickell wanted the Bearcats to be included in this season's playoff and he said it was an opportunity to be judged evenly with Power 5 teams in the future.
Georgia (8-2, No. 9 CFP) won despite running for only 45 yards.
Ridder threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce in the first quarter and added an 11-yard scoring pass to Josh Wyle late in the first half.
Daniels, who energized the Bulldogs' offense when he took over at quarterback for the final three regular-season games, overcame an interception and a lost fumble to lead the comeback.
Georgia's defense helped fuel the rally. Ridder fumbled on a sack by Ojulari, and Adam Anderson recovered at the Bearcats 25. Zamir White's 9-yard TD run trimmed Cincinnati's lead to 21-16, but Daniels' pass on the 2-point attempt was incomplete.
Podlesny kicked a 32-yard field goal with 6:43 remaining. On its next possession, Georgia coach Kirby Smart elected to punt on a fourth-and-3 play from the Georgia 43 with 3:07 remaining.
Ridder ran for one first down before the Bearcats punted with 1:28 remaining, giving Georgia possession at its 20.
Daniels, who threw only one interception while starting Georgia's last three games, had turnover woes against the Bearcats.
Daniels threw a first-quarter interception and committed a key turnover deep in Cincinnati territory in the third quarter. Daniels, scrambling on a second-down play at the Bearcats 11, fumbled when hit by Jarrell White, who also was credited with a sack. Defensive end Ethan Tuckey recovered for Cincinnati.
A shanked 4-yard punt by Georgia's Jake Camarda set up the Bearcats at the Bulldogs 42. Seven plays later, Ridder's 14-yard scoring pass to Pierce gave Cincinnati a 7-0 lead.
After throwing an interception, Daniels regrouped to throw a 16-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens for a 7-7 tie late in the opening quarter.
Citrus Bowl
Northwestern 35, Auburn 19
ORLANDO, Fla. — Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and No. 14 Northwestern's defense made it stand up in a victory over Auburn.
Ramsey, a graduate transfer, totaled 291 yards passing and 50 yards rushing for Northwestern (7-2), which won its fourth straight bowl game. Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Brown, John Raine and Riley Lees had touchdown catches for the Wildcats, who bounced back from an ugly loss to Ohio State on Dec. 19 in the Big Ten championship game.
Bo Nix threw for 292 yards for Auburn (6-5) but was often frustrated by Northwestern's defense, which came in allowing 15.5 points per game, ranked fifth in the nation. Auburn was led by interim coach Kevin Steele following the Dec. 13 firing of Gus Malzahn and was missing several key players.
The Tigers got within 14-13 when Nix hit Elijah Canion for a 57-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter. But Ramsey responded with a 30-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
Linebacker Paddy Fisher, the nation's active leader in tackles coming into the game, drilled Nix for no gain on fourth-and-1 on the second play of the fourth quarter. Cam Porter had seven carries on the ensuing drive, including a 1-yard plunge into the end zone that put Northwestern comfortably ahead 28-13. Porter rushed for 98 yards on 33 carries, and the Wildcats offense finished with 457 yards and 25 first downs.
The Tigers failed to convert 10 of their first 11 third downs, were unsuccessful on their first two fourth-down tries and mustered 361 yards and 18 first downs. For the game, the Tigers were 2 of 13 on third downs.
Ramsey put Northwestern ahead 14-0 on first-quarter TD passes of 35 yards to Chiaokhiao-Brown and 6 yards to Raine. His final touchdown pass, to Lees, put the Wildcats ahead 35-13 midway through the fourth quarter.
Both teams were without major contributors because of COVID-19 protocols, injuries and opt-outs. Auburn running back Tank Bigsby didn't make the trip for medical reasons, and top wideout Anthony Schwartz and defensive back Roger McCreary opted out to prepare for the NFL draft.