Police chiefs hail Chauvin verdict as a key step to healing

"Anyone who would question the righteousness of this conviction, I would say they really need to take a good, hard look at their own gut because I question their humanity," Acevedo told the AP on Wednesday.

Even some police unions supported the verdict.

Patrick Yoes, president of the National Fraternal Order of Police, said the "trial was fair and due process was served."

Unions for officers in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose said the verdict "was just" and offered "an opportunity to improve how our nation is policed." And the usually pugnacious head of New York City's officers union, Patrick Lynch, said: "What Derek Chauvin did that day was not policing. It was murder."

Chauvin's Minneapolis police union thanked jurors for their dedication but also criticized elected officials for what it deemed political pandering and divisive comments about police.

"There are no winners in this case and we respect the jury's decision," the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis said in a statement.

The verdict was especially profound and complicated for Black officers, who see the struggles of policing and race in both their work and personal lives.