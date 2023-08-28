Police said the person in charge of the finances for a Cayuga County dairy farm stole more than $250,000 from the business.

Members of the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Monday arrested Scott Brenchley, 44, of Lansing, on two counts of second-degree grand larceny.

Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a news release that the arrest stemmed from a month’s long investigation into the mishandling of funds, and it is alleged that Brenchley, while acting as the financial controller for Aurora Ridge Dairy, stole business funds in excess of $250,000 over the course of a year.

Schenck said the investigation culminated in a search warrant at Brenchley’s residence. He was arrested was processed at the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and held at the Cayuga County Jail pending Centralized Arraignment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Baim at (315) 258-3868 or tips can be left at cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip. Tipsters may remain anonymous.