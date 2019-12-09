TROY — A Schenectady man charged with killing a 3-year-old boy at an apartment in Troy was arraigned Monday.
Daquan Parker, 20, is an acquaintance of the mother of the boy, Mayjor Douglas. Emergency responders rushed the young boy from his home to a hospital on Saturday. His death was ruled a homicide Sunday after an autopsy.
Police say Parker squeezed, shook and dragged the boy.
A judge entered a not-guilty plea on Parker's behalf. Parker didn't speak during the court appearance.
The Times Union of Albany reports that the young boy's mother, Mayanna Tune, collapsed, screaming, during the hearing.
The boy's father, Robert Tune, said Parker had been babysitting the child while the mother was at work.
A phone message was left with Parker's attorney.