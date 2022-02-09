Police: One shot, one stabbed in high school parking lot

BUFFALO — A teen boy was stabbed multiple times and a security guard shot in the leg outside a Buffalo high school Wednesday during a dispute that broke out after classes ended for the day, police said.

The Buffalo Police Department had said at two media briefings that both the teen and the guard had been shot. But city spokesperson Mike DeGeorge later said it was determined during surgery that the 14-year-old boy had in fact been stabbed multiple times.

DeGeorge said the boy was out of surgery Wednesday night. The guard suffered a non-life-threatening leg wound, Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Police were trying to identify and locate the attacker or attackers.

The details of what happened were still under investigation, but Gramaglia said multiple people were involved in a dispute near the parking lot at McKinley High School at around 3:45 p.m. when the fight took place.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said, "You never want to see this. School shootings have occurred all too frequently in this country. We never thought it would occur here in Buffalo."

There were about 100 students still in the school at the time for after-school activities, Gramaglia said. They were told to shelter in place and once the scene was cleared, were in the process of being reunited with their families, he said.

Officials said the school would be going to remote classes for the next few days, and possibly longer, in the wake of the shooting.

The nearby Buffalo State College canceled evening classes and activities, advising students to shelter in place. A helicopter circled overhead.

