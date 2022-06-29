 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEW YORK STATe

Police say inmate is killed in fight at upstate NY prison

  • Updated
STORMVILLE — An inmate was killed in a prison fight at an upstate New York correctional facility, police said.

The altercation at the maximum-security Green Haven Correctional Facility in the Dutchess County community of Stormville left one inmate dead at another injured, the New York State Police said in a news release Tuesday.

Details including the name of the deceased inmate and the nature of his fatal injuries were not immediately released. Police did not say whether anyone would face charges in the death.

