Police: Sherman tried to break into in-laws' home

SEATTLE — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he crashed his SUV in a suburban Seattle construction zone, tried to break into his in-laws' home, and fought with officers who used a police dog to apprehend him.

Sherman was booked into the King County jail in Seattle just after 6 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of resisting arrest, malicious mischief and residential burglary. The burglary charge is a felony that includes a domestic violence component because it was the home of relatives; Sherman did not enter the home, strike or try to strike any family members or significant other, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He remained in jail Wednesday, pending an initial court hearing expected Thursday where a judge will determine if there is probable cause to believe he committed a crime.

"At this time we're going to make no statements, except he didn't harm anybody," Sherman's wife, Ashley Moss, told The Seattle Times. "My kids were not harmed in the incident. He's a good person and this is not his character. We're doing alright, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured."