City

■ Justin T. Tani, 45, 7 Franklin St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged May 23 with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

■ Camille A. Racona, 33, 8 Pulaski St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged May 23 with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.

■ Tiffany A. Garrigan, 34, 78 Lansing St., Auburn, was charged May 23 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

■ Brittany A. Tansley, 30, transient, Auburn, was charged May 24 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug. 

■ Mariah J. Cox, 22, 1809 Cold Springs Road, Liverpool, was charged May 24 with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

■ Reimy N. Pena Vargas, 29, transient, Auburn, was charged May 25 with endangering the welfare of a child.

■ Mitchell A. Greene, 29, 37 Olympia Ave., Brogan Manor, Auburn, was charged May 25 with third-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.

■ Traci M. Fiore, 37, 7735 Weedsport Center Road, Weedsport, was charged May 25 with fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

County

■ Paige. L. Hewitt, 26, 4 Teds Way, Moravia, was charged May 25 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Misty L. Eschbach, 22, 5985 Big Hill Road, Sempronius, was charged May 26 with operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content level of at least .08%, driving while intoxicated-first offense and alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway.

State

■ Gregory A. Perrine, 51, Port Byron, was charged May 25 with two counts of petit larceny.

■ Tyler D. Wilkinson, 23, Moravia, was charged May 25 with operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.