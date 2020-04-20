Poll says 72% of fans would feel unsafe attending game without vaccine

David Carter, a professor in the sports business school at Southern California, said there is a difference between a sports fan and a sports consumer. The latter is more likely to return whenever fans are allowed into venues.

“I can’t imagine that the sports consumers, or you might call them the committed fans or the hardcore fans, they’re not going to stay away for a year,” Carter said. “They’re champing at the bit right now.”

Baseball's TV deal averages about $1.5 billion annually and runs through next year, and the NBA is roughly halfway through a nine-year deal that pays about $2.6 billion each year. The NHL's rights deal is just $2 billion total for 10 years — an average of $200 million per season.

Carter wondered if owners and league officials are weighing TV money that comes with resuming play against the lost revenue of empty stadiums and arenas.