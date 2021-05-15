Port Byron Central School District

Proposed budget: $22,720,686 ... +1.96%
Estimated tax levy: 0%
Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: 1. An annual tax of $3,000, in addition to the current appropriation of $95,147, for a total of $98,147, on behalf of the Port Byron Library.
School board candidates (two three-years spot available):
Melinda Quanbeck
Age: 56
Family: Married; three grown children
Residence: Throop
Education: BS from Penn State University
Elected office and community service experience: Board member for 21 years. BOCES board member for 10 years
Top three priorities:
1. We are in a difficult and fluid time as a school community. It is a priority to have our kids back in school full time while also maintaining a safe environment for all.
2. We have a responsibility to identify learning losses that have occurred over the last year and make a plan to get our students back on track.
3. I also think that Port Byron Central school is the hub of the community. We should continue to find ways to work with and for the community, while being fiscally responsible. There are some advantages to being a small district. We have the ability to individually work with students and families to ensure that each student finds the path to success.
Why did you decide to run for school board?:
I continue to ask for the opportunity to serve on this board because there is still very important work to be done. We have made much progress during my tenure but there is still much to do. We are transitioning to a new administration. It is an exciting time but also a time that requires stability and knowledge on the board. We need to continue to be fiscally responsible as we owe it to the community to keeps taxes to a manageable level. The next few years will be pivotal as we ensure our students continue to have a great education and are prepared for the next step in their lives. I appreciate the opportunity to work with this district and represent this community.
Joe Verdi
Did not respond