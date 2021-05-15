Port Byron Central School District

3. I also think that Port Byron Central school is the hub of the community. We should continue to find ways to work with and for the community, while being fiscally responsible. There are some advantages to being a small district. We have the ability to individually work with students and families to ensure that each student finds the path to success.

I continue to ask for the opportunity to serve on this board because there is still very important work to be done. We have made much progress during my tenure but there is still much to do. We are transitioning to a new administration. It is an exciting time but also a time that requires stability and knowledge on the board. We need to continue to be fiscally responsible as we owe it to the community to keeps taxes to a manageable level. The next few years will be pivotal as we ensure our students continue to have a great education and are prepared for the next step in their lives. I appreciate the opportunity to work with this district and represent this community.