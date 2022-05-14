Polling: 9 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the district's athletic center lobby, 30 Maple Ave., Port Byron

Proposed budget: $23,371,116 ... +2.9%

Estimated tax levy: +1.2%

Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority needed for approval

Special ballot propositions:

1. Proposition to purchase and finance two school buses at a total sum not to exceed $300,000. 2. A proposition for Port Byron Library annual tax of $3,000, plus the current appropriation of $98,147 for an annual total of $101,147.

School board candidates (two three-year seats available):

Todd Delaney

Did not respond.

Christopher Recckio

Age: 53

Family: Married; three children, ages 21-28

Residence: Mentz

Education: Associate's degree from Alfred State College in auto body repair

Elected office and community service experience: Former member of the Village of Port Byron Planning Board; former member of the Auto Body Rebuilders Association of Syracuse and Port Byron Central School District Board of Education member since 2016.

Top three priorities:

1. To ensure that all students have equal opportunities and access all of the programs that Port Byron has to offer.

2. To work with the board of education and school administration on being fiscally responsible.

3. Continue to support teacher leadership and training for the benefit of our students.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

I chose to run for the school board for a third team because I take pride in my school and my community. I would like to continue to be a part of such a dedicated board of education and administration. Continuing to be a member of the school board will allow me to ensure that all students are presented with equal opportunities for success.

