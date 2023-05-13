Polling: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the district's athletic center lobby, 30 Maple Ave., Port Byron

Proposed budget: $24,468,125 ... +$4.69%

Estimated tax levy: +1.20%

Tax cap: Below tax cap, simple majority needed for approval

Special ballot propositions: 1. Purchase and finance two student transport vehicles and one seven passenger van, including necessary furnishings, fixtures and equipment and all other costs at a cost not to exceed $420,000. 2. Establish a reserve fund in an amount not to exceed $2 million.

School board candidate (three three-year seats available):

Dr. Paul W. Ryan

Age: 57

Family: Married, three children, ages 20-25

Town of residence: Throop

Education: Doctor of chiropractic, Northeast College of Health Sciences

Elected office and community service experience: Current member, Port Byron Central School District board of education, current member of the Throop town council, currently appointed Throop deputy supervisor. Former member Cayuga Community College alumni association board.

Top three priorities:

Supporting the administration and staff as we navigate through a capital project to modernize our instructional space. Also to continue to provide a safe environment for our students to thrive and succeed.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

Deciding to run for reelection was easy. I am extremely proud of the work our teachers, support staff, administrators and board have accomplished together in giving our students an educational experience which will provide them a bright future.

Peter V. Svitavsky

Age: 55

Family: Married, two children, agers 19 and 20

Town of residence: Mentz, NY

Education: Bachelor's degree, mechanical engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY; New York State License of Professional Engineering

Elected office and community service experience: Board of education, Port Byron central schools, 2018-present; coach and volunteer, Port Byron Youth Wrestling 2010-2018; construction coach, Port Byron High School Drama Club, 2018-present

Top three priorities:

1. All of our students must have the opportunity to leave the school system with a set of skills that will help them build a good life as an adult in our community. Some may train for the skilled trades and others may want to build a foundation for higher education. Regardless of their chosen path we want each of them to leave with a sense of community and an ability to learn that will continue to grow with time.

2. There are very few parts of the economy that are not touched by technology and automation, and this is changing the requirements for success in the workplace. The school needs to continue to provide our students with access to technology and give them experience with the digital tools that will allow them to excel in the areas they choose.

3. The school building itself needs to continue to evolve to support the methods for teaching modern skills. We have gone from chalkboards to computer screens and from wooden blocks to robots. The students now need different types of space to work on papers, computers, and hands-on projects all at the same time. Our facilities need to remain a place that demonstrates how much we value our students and where our educators can practice their profession with pride.

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

As our children worked their way through the Port Byron schools, I came to appreciate how the district recognizes our upstate values and builds on that strength. The difficult years we all endured during COVID have shown without a doubt that our students are hardworking and resilient. I am excited to see them bring that spirit into the world. I will continue to work together with the board to make sure that every one of our students has opportunities to develop the skills that suit their interests and enable them to succeed. I am also eager for the opportunity to help our programs and our buildings grow with the times. The science and technology initiatives are a very important way that the district continues to provide the tools our children will need to succeed in the twenty first century.

Benjamin Vitale

Age: Married, with two adult children

Town of residence: Montezuma

Education: Port Byron central schools

Elected office and community service experience: I have served as a county legislator for eight years; was executive director of the Central New York Regional Market Authority for 22 years; have served on many local state and national boards and committees.

Top three priorities:

The district’s top priorities should be giving our students the most opportunities with the resources we have. This includes educational as well as extra-curricular. And supporting all of our students in whatever ways they need.

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

I continue to run for school board because I enjoy giving back to the community and being part of a district that not only keeps improving but we also have our sights set on even greater improvements for the future. I believe having a great school district not only is beneficial for our students but also increases property values and attracts great people to our community!