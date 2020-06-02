Proposed budget: $22,284,645 ... +1.2%
Estimated tax levy: +1.2%
Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: Purchase three 66-passenger buses at a cost not to exceed $430,000.
School board candidates (three three-years seats):
Paul W. Ryan
Age: 54
Family: Married; three children, ages 17-22
Residence: Town of Throop
Education: Doctor of chiropractic degree from NY Chiropractic College, 1989
Elected office and community service experience: Port Byron Central School District Board of Education member since 2016 and served as vice president 2018-19 and president 2019-20; president, Cayuga Onondaga School Board Association; councilman and deputy supervisor, town of Throop; member, NY Chiropractic Association; former member, NYCC adjunct faculty; former member and president, CCC Alumni Association.
Top three priorities:
1. Encourage and support student academic growth, success and citizenship.
2. Continue to work with community partners to utilize facilities to their utmost potential.
3. Provide leadership and support as a board through our upcoming administrative changes and work as a team with administrators, staff and the community during the transition back to educating our students in a classroom setting. This will include providing a safe, healthy environment for students. Lastly, we will need to weather any impending fiscal setbacks that may arise from a decrease in state aid through creative, thoughtful governance.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I decided to run for re-election because I enjoy serving my community.
Peter V. Svitavsky
Age: 52
Family: Married; two children, ages 16 and 17
Residence: Mentz
Education: BS, mechanical engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Elected office and community service experience: School board, Port Byron Central School District, beginning May 2017; president, Port Byron Youth Wrestling Club; volunteer and supporter of the Port Byron High School performing arts programs.
Top three priorities:
1. Support and guide the school administration as they adjust our school to the post-COVID-19 environment. Social distancing has been a harsh but effective tool for keeping us as safe as possible so far. Port Byron teachers and administrators have embraced the challenge and done remarkable work using technology to bring remote learning to the district. It will take continued vigilance, hard work, and creativity to adapt our school system as we all learn to move forward despite the biological, cultural, and financial effects of this worldwide natural disaster.
2. Provide solid programs and support students to train for the office and for the trades. All students should be guided towards success whether they choose the path of college education or not. Manufacturing in our country can evolve and regrow only if we have an educated and well-trained work force.
3. Plan for the shrinking student population. We need to pay close attention to the way our population changes and adjust the way that we use our resources accordingly.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I am proud of our community and grateful for the experiences that my children are having at Port Byron schools. I would welcome the opportunity to continue to give back by representing my neighbors as a member of the board. I will continue to help make sure that all our children benefit from the best educational experience we can provide.
Benjamin Vitale
Age: Did not answer
Family: Married, two children
Residence: Montezuma
Education: University of Vermont and SUNY Empire State College.
Elected office and community service experience: School board of education and Cayuga County Legislator, District 3
Top three priorities: My goal is to provide as many opportunities for our students and our community with the limited resources that we have
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I have a high value of our community and want to help in any way I can.
