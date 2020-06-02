Port Byron Central School District

1. Support and guide the school administration as they adjust our school to the post-COVID-19 environment. Social distancing has been a harsh but effective tool for keeping us as safe as possible so far. Port Byron teachers and administrators have embraced the challenge and done remarkable work using technology to bring remote learning to the district. It will take continued vigilance, hard work, and creativity to adapt our school system as we all learn to move forward despite the biological, cultural, and financial effects of this worldwide natural disaster.

2. Provide solid programs and support students to train for the office and for the trades. All students should be guided towards success whether they choose the path of college education or not. Manufacturing in our country can evolve and regrow only if we have an educated and well-trained work force.

3. Plan for the shrinking student population. We need to pay close attention to the way our population changes and adjust the way that we use our resources accordingly.

Why did you decide to run for school board?