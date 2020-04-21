Postponement of Tokyo Olympics could cost billions

Without using Abe's name, IOC President Thomas Bach said almost exactly the same thing 10 days ago in an interview with the German newspaper Die Welt on Sunday. He said Japan would "continue to cover the costs it would have done” under the agreement signed in 2013.

Abe’s spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, also challenged the IOC and said Tuesday there "is no such agreement related to additional cost stemming from the postponement.”

Despite the conflict, there is not much debate about who will pay; it's the Japanese side, but it's also a sensitive subject, particularly for Abe during an economic downturn brought on by the spreading virus.

Japan is officially spending $12.6 billion to organize the Olympics, but a government audit report says it's at least twice that much.

It's all public money except for $5.6 billion from a privately funded organizing committee budget.

Under the terms of the Host City Contract signed in 2013 when Tokyo was awarded the games, the city of Tokyo, the Japanese Olympic Committee and local organizers are obligated to pay most of the costs of the Tokyo Games.