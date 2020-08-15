Powerful Southern leagues aim to forge on with fall football

"We try to tell them don't go to parties, but like it's kind of hard to tell somebody not to go to a party in college," he said. "We understand it, but we're kind of just telling them, 'If you do go to a party, like make sure you guys are overly safe.'"

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who led the Tigers to national titles in 2016 and 2018, said "the virus doesn't go away" without football.

"Yes, guys could still get it and I could still get it," Swinney said. "But we all have to make our risk assessments in life. It's always been that way. It's not going to be any different in the spring. ... Our football team has made its decision. Hopefully, people will respect our decision and allow us to play."

Many fans are certainly hoping they are able to since Saturday game days would provide a sense of normalcy. That is true for players, too, many of whom have been involved in football since they were boys. Campus is also seen as a safe haven for some.

"Back where a lot of us are from, it's not good for us to go back home right now during this time," said Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham, who is from Birmingham, Alabama. "I mean, you can catch the virus like you can catch it here, just being out on the street."