Prescott set for franchise tag without long-term Dallas deal

Dallas owner Jerry Jones has said repeatedly he considers Prescott a franchise quarterback for years to come. If so, his fate will be different than the other two QBs who have played under the franchise tag.

Drew Brees won a Super Bowl and became the NFL's all-time passing leader in New Orleans after playing under the tag with San Diego in 2005. Kirk Cousins went to Minnesota after tagged seasons with Washington in 2016-17.

For now, the third $100 million-plus contract in Dallas history — Romo had the first — will have to wait until at least 2021, when the Cowboys could put the franchise tag on Prescott again at nearly $38 million.

Henry and the Titans agreed on a multiyear deal a day after Kansas City secured Pro Bowl defensive end Chris Jones on a four-year contract that could be worth up to $85 million. Henry's deal is reported to be at $50 million over four years.

The Bengals used the $17.9 million tag on Green despite the seven-time Pro Bowler missing all of last season with an ankle injury.

The move means Green is likely gone after this season, when he will be 32. Cincinnati drafted Tee Higgins in the second round out of Clemson in April, making him the heir apparent as the No. 1 receiver.