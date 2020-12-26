Preview: Now it's Bills with seed on the line against Patriots

But it's largely been a playoff desert since then, with just a pair of wild-card appearances since then — both losses. And the biggest reason is their path has been blocked by the Patriots, who under Belichick and Tom Brady won 17 of the last 19 division crowns since 2001.

So when the Bills clinched the AFC East for the first time since 1995 on Saturday, thousands of fans were waiting at the airport to greet them when they arrived back in Buffalo after 1:30 a.m.

"They're talking about it, and I was like, 'Man, there's probably not even that many people there. They just talking,'" said receiver Stefon Diggs, who is in his first year with the Bills. "And then when I get off the plane there, God damn, that's a lot of people.

"You're thankful to have fans like that, loyal fans," he said. "Knowing that they can't be in the stadium, but they're pulling for us. So it's a good feeling."

The Bills Mafia — as they are known — won a contest for the best NFL fanbase this fall. The prize: A billboard proclaiming their supremacy, placed in an opposing town.

The Buffalo fans picked a spot on Route 1 just four miles south of Gillette Stadium. It will stay up until Jan. 4.

