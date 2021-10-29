Preview of a 2021 Cayuga County ballot

Below are images of a sample city of Auburn ballot for this year's general election, which will follow the same pattern in towns. The front part of the ballot has races and candidate names of all offices up for election, starting with a state judicial race on the left and moving right to more localized races, including a countywide surrogate court race, Cayuga County Legislature races and then city- or town-level races. The back of the ballot has five statewide propositions for voters to consider. General election voting hours run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, throughout New York state. In Cayuga County, just one polling place has changed from the 2020 general election, with voters in Sterling going to the Fair Haven Fire Department this year. Contact the board of elections at (315) 253-1285 for any questions about where to vote. Sample ballots for every town can also be found on the elections board website at www.cayugacounty.us/196/Board-of-Elections.