Professional lacrosse leagues PLL and MLL are merging

LOS ANGELES — The Premier Lacrosse League and Major League Lacrosse are merging and will formally exist as the Premier Lacrosse League.

As part of the merger, the PLL announced Wednesday it will immediately expand to include the Boston Cannons, previously of MLL, as the league's eighth team, under the new name Cannons Lacrosse Club. The team's roster will be selected through an expansion draft in 2021. The PLL will retain the rights to all the former MLL teams for future expansion considerations.

Paul Rabil, who co-founded the PLL with his brother, Mike, in 2019, called the merger "a massive step forward for professional lacrosse."

"Merging the two organizations and removing some of the challenges that athletes, sponsors and fans faced will undoubtedly advance the game forward," Paul Rabil said in a statement. "This one's particularly nostalgic for me and a number of PLL players, given that we began our careers and played in championship games with MLL prior to the PLL's launch. Today and forever we share in that history and continue to build the future of pro lacrosse together."