Auburn native Tim Locastro made his debut with the New York Yankees on Sunday. He started in left field and batted ninth for the Yankees in the Subway Series against the New York Mets. It was the first game of a doubleheader against the Mets. He also made an appearance in the field during the second game.
Proudly wearing pinstripes
