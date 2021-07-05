 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Proudly wearing pinstripes
MLB

Proudly wearing pinstripes

  • Updated

Auburn native Tim Locastro made his debut with the New York Yankees on Sunday. He started in left field and batted ninth for the Yankees in the Subway Series against the New York Mets. It was the first game of a doubleheader against the Mets. He also made an appearance in the field during the second game.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News