State officials are seeking input on a proposed four-year plan to the federal government outlining goals and objectives to assist older residents, their families, and caregivers.

A series of upcoming public information forums includes Syracuse and Rochester that will be led by a presenter from New York State Office for the Aging and co-hosted locally by community partners.

During the programs, NYSOFA will also be sharing the results of its recent Community Assessment Survey of Older Adults, offering responses from over 26,000 older adults. These results, along with input provided at the upcoming community forums, will help inform NYSOFA's final Four-Year Plan due to the federal government later this year.

As the state's designated unit on aging, NYSOFA is responsible for developing and administering a multi-year State Plan on Aging that provides goals and objectives related to assisting older residents outlining how NYSOFA and its network will address federal priorities for older adults in several focus areas:

• Long term care reform

• Continuing to address COVID-19

• Targeting and equity – supporting individuals of greatest social and economic need

• Building system capacity

• Caregiving supports

In-person forums include: 10 a.m. Monday, May 22, Upstate Oasis, 6333 State Route 298, East Syracuse; and 12:15 p.m. Thursday, May 25, Monroe Community Hospital, Auditorium A, 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester. Parking is in Lot 3, and the Main Visitor Entrance is located on the canal side.

Public input to the Four-Year Plan will be accepted by writing to a dedicated mailbox at FourYearPlan@aging.ny.gov.

To watch a video of a livestream presentation or for other details, visit aging.ny.gov/four-year-plan.