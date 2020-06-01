Publishers sue Internet Archive over book scanning

NEW YORK — Four of the country's biggest publishers have sued a digital library for copyright infringement, alleging that the Internet Archive has illegally offered more than a million scanned works to the public, including such favorites as Toni Morrison's "Song of Solomon," Malcolm Gladwell's "Blink" and Cormac McCarthy's "The Road."

"Without any license or any payment to authors or publishers, Internet Archive scans print books, uploads these illegally scanned books to its servers, and distributes verbatim digital copies of the books in whole via public-facing websites," according to papers filed Monday in federal court Monday in New York. "With just a few clicks, any Internet-connected user can download complete digital copies of in-copyright books."

In March, the Internet Archive announced it had established a "National Emergency Library" in response to the coronavirus outbreak that had shut down most of the country's schools and libraries. According to the Archive, the emergency library would support "remote teaching, research activities, independent scholarship, and intellectual stimulation" with free digital materials.