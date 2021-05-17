Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

Pujols said nothing publicly when the Angels designated him for assignment, but he claimed Monday that the abrupt end to his largely unsuccessful 10-year, $240 million tenure with the Orange County club was entirely the Angels' decision.

"It shocked me, I think like everybody," Pujols said. "But at the end of the day, no hard feelings at all. I'm here with this organization and I'm excited about this opportunity. I'm not the only player that's probably going to go through this."

Angels President John Carpino and general manager Perry Minasian said the Halos mutually broke up with Pujols because the slugger wanted to play every day despite his declining statistical contributions. The Angels have two players at his positions — first baseman Jared Walsh and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani — with far superior offensive numbers.

Wearing a blue Dodgers cap, Pujols directly contradicted the Angels front office's claims.

"I think there's a lot of things out there saying, 'Oh, you wanted more playing time, you wanted to play every day,'" Pujols said. "That never came out of my mouth."