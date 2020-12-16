QB Jones' status less certain for Giants for Sunday's game

Jones returned to the starting lineup in the loss to the Cardinals but he was ineffective. He did not attempt to rush one for the first time in his career and the Arizona defense limited New York to a season-low 159 yards and recorded eight sacks, six against Jones.

Jones said he wants to play in the nationally televised game but insisted the final decision has always been made by the coaches and team doctors.

The Duke product said he felt good during Wednesday's workout.

The No. 6 pick overall in the 2019 draft was limping during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss. Judge sent out McCoy to run the Giants' final offensive series.

Judge and Jones had discussions during the game about his health.

"I let him know when I'm not feeling great," Jones said. "My job is to play, my job is to prepare to play and to play when I can play. That's what I'm in control of, that's where my mind is. Right now, I have to do everything I can to prepare mentally and physically to play."

Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said the Browns will be ready to face either quarterback.