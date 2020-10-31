QB Uiagalelei rallies No. 1 Clemson to 34-28 win over BC

Etienne, Clemson's other Heisman contender, put the Tigers in front for good with a 17-yard touchdown run with 11:34 to go.

The Eagles got the ball back with 1:24 to. But Phil Jurkovec was called for intentional grounding in the end zone for a Tigers' safety, a fitting end to a second-half shutout by the Clemson defense.

Etienne ran for 84 yards, pushing him to 4,644 in his four seasons and past North Carolina State's Ted Brown (4,602) as the ACC's all-time leader.

Etienne also had seven catches for 140 yards. Cornell Powell had a game-high 11 receptions for 105 yards.

And all with Lawrence watching from in isolation. Now the question becomes: Will the star quarterback be able to play next Saturday at No. 4 Notre Dame.

Swinney told ESPN before the game Lawrence was doing "great" and spoke to the team Friday night via Zoom. As far as the quarterback's availability for the Notre Dame showdown, "I don't know anything right now," Swinney said.

Boston College took advantage of the Clemson chaos early on with TDs on its first two series.