Quarterback Tommy Devito is Syracuse's new quiet leader

Tommy DeVito’s first season as Syracuse’s starting quarterback didn’t exactly turn out the way he had hoped it would, and he’s more than ready to turn the page.

Ranked No. 22 in the AP preseason poll and picked to challenge defending national champion Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Orange finished 5-7 in 2019 and were the last team in the ACC to win a game in the league, finishing 2-6 after a season-ending overtime win at home over Wake Forest on the last day of November.

DeVito put that all into perspective with a post on social media on Monday evening.

“The 2019 season was not what we envisioned as a team; we did not reach our goals, and we hit rock bottom. ... 2020, there will be no hype. There will be no talk about Syracuse Football. There will be no expectations, but for us to lose. The only people that know what we have is us. No more talking ... Beware of the quiet man. New Year, New Team, One Dream ... ” DeVito wrote on Twitter.

Dual-threat quarterback Eric Dungey had led the Orange to 10 wins and a No. 15 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll of 2018, his final season. It was the first time the Orange had reached double digits in wins and were ranked at the end of a season since 2001, under Paul Pasqualoni.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up