Quinnen Williams off PUP, excited to rejoin Jets' D-line

Williams is expected to be a key part of Saleh's defensive line, which is considered the strength of the team this season. The Jets signed Carl Lawson and Sheldon Rankins in free agency, both of whom are having good camps, and they join a group that includes Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Foley Fatukasi, Nathan Shepherd, Ronald Blair and Bryce Huff, among others.

One of the unique aspects of the D-line group is that each player has a different skillset that complements the others. That's something that excites Williams — that they all can help each other's games rise to the next level.

While punishing opponents.

"We'll be able to feed off each other, make everybody better," Williams said. "When you've got a family full of sharks, man, you're all going to eat. So that's how I look at it."

Williams led the Jets last season with seven sacks despite missing three games, including the last two with a neck injury and concussion. Saleh liked Williams coming out of the draft in 2019, when he was the No. 3 overall pick by New York. The defense Saleh ran at the time in San Francisco would have made for a solid fit for Williams. A few years later, Saleh gets to use him with the defense he and coordinator Jeff Ulbrich are running with the Jets.