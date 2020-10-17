Race into NASCAR's championship round begins at Kansas

"We're not going to try to reinvent the wheel. We don't want to get too far off the beaten path," Elliott said. "I feel like for us, when we've been at our best and as a team, myself included, performing at the level that we're all capable of doing, I feel like we've contended with the best of the series this year."

JOEY LOGANO

Logano has struggled on intermediate tracks since his February victory at Las Vegas and acknowledges that not practicing during COVID-19 protocols has hampered his ability to adapt to the high-downforce aerodynamic package.

He's in his first season with crew chief Paul Wolfe and now, with a month to go, the duo believes they've found a rhythm.

"It just took a little bit for Paul and I to understand what makes the car tick," Logano said. "What makes it tick with me? Without practice, that's really hard to do."

MARTIN TRUEX Jr.

Truex is seeking a fourth consecutive berth in the finale. He won the title in 2017 but has been runner-up the last two seasons.

Top-three finishes could get him into the final four, but he believes he's close to reeling off some victories. His only win of the season was at Martinsville in June.