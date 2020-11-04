Racing school for minorities extends olive branch to Larson

The Martins saw raw pain from Larson, and at one point, he was on the brink of tears. Larson, who is half Japanese and was part of NASCAR's diversity program, earned a second chance with the school.

"If I believe that Black men in my community deserve second chances, I also believe that men of other communities deserve second chances," Michelle Martin said. "He earned his second chance. Nobody gave it to him. We didn't prop him up. He did the work and that's the reality."

Larson surprised the school when he bought it two racing simulators and gave them a test run in September against select students.

"I was able to go back and just have some fun with them, try to coach them along and give them some input on how to be faster on the simulator," Larson said. "Just trying to build that relationship. It's been tough to do throughout COVID, just because you can't get together with everybody. I think in the future, once that gets easier to do, I'll be able to build even more relationships with all the other kids."

Larson visited the school without fanfare — one trip came the same weekend the Cup Series raced up Interstate 476 at Pocono — and NASCAR officials also have toured UYRS and the new leadership regime has strengthened ties with the program.