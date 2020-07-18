Rahm builds 4-shot lead at Memorial

Rahm was at 12-under 204 as he goes for his fourth PGA Tour victory.

This was a day of patience for everyone, and Rahm could sense it. Muirfield Village is rebuilding all the greens starting Monday, and tournament officials are not afraid to let the course go to the very edge for the strongest field of the year.

It wasn't easy to get shots close. It wasn't easy to hole putts. It wasn't easy to do anything.

"We haven't played a major in a while, so this was as close as I thought ... I actually thought that on 18, kind of reading my putt and obviously with no people here it doesn't feel like a major in that sense, but just the golf course is so perfect," Justin Thomas said. "It's fun."

It wasn't much fun shooting 40 on the back nine for a 75, taking him out of contention, even with his dad filling in as caddie when his regular got light-headed.

It was the highest average score for the third round at the Memorial since 2012, the last year Tiger Woods won. There won't be a repeat of that. Woods said he felt better and he played better, posting a 71. He still was 14 shots behind.